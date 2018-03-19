‘Dragon Ball Super’s Movie Crew Has A ‘One Piece’ Connection

Although Dragon Ball Super is going to come to an end next week, fans of the series still have plenty to look forward to throughout 2018. Along with the also running English dub of the series, the series will be getting its first official film in December.

The first Dragon Ball Super movie released other details along with its release date, and its animation staff shares a cool connection with One Piece, as many of them have also worked on two of the slickest One Piece films.

Dragon Ball Film 2018 Staff:

Director:Tatsuya Nagamine

Animation Director: Naohiro Shintani

Art Director: Kazuo Ogura — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 12, 2018

Fans were excited to see such an experienced staff for the film since it is set after the events of Dragon Ball Super, according to a new statement from Akira Toriyama, and will explore Freeza and the Saiyans. Along with this origin style story, fans have noticed Goku looking like he did at the end of Dragon Ball (but with his Dragon Ball Z gi), and the packed staff could see this style done with justice.

Along with working on the Dragon Ball Super anime and any other prolific works in the industry, director Tatsuya Nagamine, animation director Naohiro Shintani, and art director Kazuo Ogata have all worked on One Piece Film: Z.

This should bode well for Dragon Ball fans as One Piece Film: Z is held in high regard for its well-written and directed narrative, compelling villain, and high-quality animation. If this star power properly translate to this series, the Dragon Ball Super movie definitely will not want to be missed.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.