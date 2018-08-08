‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Shows Best Look at Piccolo Yet

Dragon Ball Super has just revealed the latest promotional push for the series’ first movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, in the form of a series of character posters, which show of more of Broly‘s new stylistic take on the Dragon Ball franchise. Below you’ll find the design for one character we haven’t seen very much of in the trailers: Piccolo!

Just LOOK at my man, he looks so lonely and unhappy. Where on Earth is his pupil? This Waluigi-ing is unnecessary! 😭 Hello? Toriyama? pic.twitter.com/sb2zrA8aSH — on the airplane saga (@allofmywhy) August 8, 2018



Here we see Piccolo‘s lovely scowling face, drawn with some more pronounced ears, and a lighter shade of green than we’ve seen on him in the anime series. However, while fans’ favorite Namek is the real showcase on this particular one-sheet, the fan discussion surrounding it has been centering on a different topic: Gohan’s all-too-noticeable absence from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly marketing.

Gohan has become to Dragon Ball Super: Broly what Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was to Avengers: Infinity War. There’s been no official confirmation that Gohan isn’t in the film, but none of the trailer, promos, or posters have shown any hint of his character or design. Even Goten and Trunks have now been confirmed for the film – and yet, still no Gohan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly picks up where the anime left off, and for Piccolo that means going back to life on earth and his training, as well as time with this makeshift family in the Goku/Vegeta/Gohan clans. After the Tournament of Power, it’s clearer than ever that while Picccolo’s prowess as a battle strategist is as keen as ever, his actual power levels have been far outclassed by the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. How he’ll factor into the film is an interesting question – but we’re sure glad that he’s there. How about you?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.