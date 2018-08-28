‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Spoiler Reveals Creepy-Crawly New Foe

Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is going to be introducing all kinds of new elements (and retcons) to franchise canon — and that includes some new insectoid foes that we’re going to meet! Check out the impressive storyboards that Dragon Ball News discovered, when the site got to go behind the scenes of Dragon Ball Super: Broly for an interview with animation director Naohiro Shintani.

This Insect Like Character will be seen at the beginning of the Movie(Broly)//t.co/5EazzB8VMm pic.twitter.com/6GrD75odX7 — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) August 26, 2018



From all indications, this monster will appear early on in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and seems to be a singular monster, as opposed to one example of what will be an entire hive of these creatures. At first glance, it looks like this insect creature could be a minor or throwaway piece of the story; however, the particularly detailed animations of the creatures mouth suggest that it could have a more… active role in the storyline.

With so little to go on, there’s not a lot in the way of fan theory about what this creature is, what it can do, or even what its confirmation says about the nature of Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s beginning. Is it something Goku and Co. must face? Something related to the history of the Saiyan race and Planet Vegeta? Or something personally related to Broly himself?

The latter scenario could definitely be the one we ultimately get, as one way to prove that Broly is a badass would be to have him go up against a creature like this, totally tear it apart, and maybe even eat it. That would let just about anyone who didn’t already know who this “Mystery Saiyan” is: Broly is straight savage!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.

