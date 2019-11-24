Did Dragon Ball Super Make a My Hero Academia Movie Reference?

Dragon Ball Super‘s currently in the midst of quite an intense arc as Planet Eater Moro has previously defeated Goku and Vegeta, and they are trying everything they can in order to defeat him somehow. But that doesn’t mean that each new chapter of the manga has been deadly serious, and that’s because of an increased presence from Jaco that allows for Toyotaro to have some fun and include a few jokes that the other characters probably would never make. And the latest example of this just might have broken the fourth wall and stealthily gave a shout out to the new My Hero Academia movie.

When Jaco helps to buy time for Goku and Vegeta to train in Chapter 54 of the series, he mentions that he gave them an extra two months to prepare before Moro shows up with his army. Why? His reason is that he can’t die “before that one anime movie comes out next month.”

Although this could be just a one-off joke about Jaco’s priorities for some in-universe movie in the Dragon Ball canon, this hilariously lines up with another big Shueisha release. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release December 20th in Japan, and this is right in the “next month” window for Jaco’s joke.

It could be a bit of hilarious promotion for the fellow Shueisha giant, and even if it’s not it’s certainly gotten attention for the new movie once again. Unfortunately, there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing so even if it is a promotional joke, it’s more of just a hilarious aside from Jaco.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is the second feature film effort from My Hero Academia, and it’s currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

The film will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.