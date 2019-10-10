Dragon Ball Super Needs the New Godslayer Power

It’s time for the next Dragon Ball Super anime to happen. The hiatus that followed the series’ Tournament of Power arc has allowed for some nice franchise expansion in other areas of the franchise. As we all wait for the next installment of Dragon Ball Super to debut, a lot of fan discussion has turned to the subject of which of these new elements of the expanding Dragon Ball series should become part of the next anime. Well, the Super Dragon Ball Hereos promo anime has just introduced a major game-changing power known as “Godslayer,” and it is something that definitely needs to make its way into the official Dragon Ball Super series.

If you don’t keep up with the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime series, the current arc is titled “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” and sees a group of evil warriors break free of the Prison Planet after its destruction. Lead by the psychically-powered mastermind Hearts, these “Core Area Warriors” have been jumping between Universes in the Dragon Ball Super multiverse, collecting the energy from powerful fighters like Hit, Caulifla, Kale, Jiren, and others, and storing it in a new weapon called the Universe Seed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest Dragon Ball Heroes episode has revealed the ultimate purpose of the Universe Seed, as Hearts has used the fully-stored energy of the cosmic weapon to transform himself into a powerful new “Godslayer” form. As a quick example of that form’s new powers, Godslayer Hearts turns on his partner, the Resurrected Zamasu, and reduces the evil Kai down to atoms, absorbing his power as well. Hearts’ ultimate goal? To wipe out all the gods, including Grand Zeno. While this storyline is just playing out in a non-canon promo anime, it’s one that would be a timely fit for the next Dragon Ball Super anime.

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has similarly been following a storyline (“Galactic Patrol Prisoner”) that is toying with the idea of a villain bent on challenging the gods – in this case Moro, an ancient sorcerer the Kais locked away ten million years ago, but couldn’t keep caged any longer. The writing on the wall seems pretty clear here: Dragon Ball Super‘s entire premise has been about Goku, Vegeta, and co. entering whole new level of divine power that’s attracted the attention of the gods, and those same divine beings have been surprised by how the Saiyans have tapped into more divine power than they ever thought possible for mortals.

It seems inevitable that the next phase of the Dragon Ball Super anime series – whether based on the manga, the Heroes promo anime, or something else entirely – will have to introduce a legitmate threat to the gods – one that will force Goku and Vegeta to step up as divine protectors. There’s also the potential twist that Moro could become a god himself, in which case a “Godslayer” power would suddenly become Goku and Vegeta’s only hope!

Would you like to see Dragon Ball Super introduce the Godslayer power? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.