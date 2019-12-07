New Dragon Ball Super Panel Reignites New Anime Rumors

Shueisha’s preparing to celebrate its various Weekly Shonen Jump series in several ways with their major Jump Festa 2020 convention. Taking place December 21st and 22nd in Japan, this convention is often the place where major announcements are made for the next year. In Dragon Ball‘s case, for example, this convention was the place where Dragon Ball Super: Broly was announced. When Shueisha first released its line-up of properties getting showcases in Weekly Shonen Jump, it left some mystery spots blank and had fans wondering if this meant that Dragon Ball Super was going to be featured.

A new listing of the Dragon Ball panels for the convention (shared by @DbsHype and @Goreshx on Twitter) has reignited rumors and hopes for a continuation of the anime series once again thanks to two curious panels touting “special” Dragon Ball Super anime stages featuring some members of the cast.

Jump Festa 2020 Schedule for all Dragon Ball Panels.

Big Thanks to: @Goreshx pic.twitter.com/Uj8i0TC8I9 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 6, 2019

On both days of the convention from 11:30-1200AM JST, Dragon Ball Super will be holding two “special anime” panels featuring Masako Nozawa (the voice of Goku), with the second also featuring Ryo Horikawa (the voice of Vegeta) in attendance. This is following a mysterious tweet from Horikawa in which he teased that he had a meeting about Toei Animation about a new project coming in the future.

Dragon Ball fans have been feeling a massive uptick in hype ever since, and now this panel news has definitely made things much more interesting. There’s no confirmation that the series will continue, of course, but we might be seeing new Dragon Ball information of some sort. If not for the anime series, perhaps for the new film which was confirmed to be in the works early this year. We haven’t seen anything concrete from this film since, and fans really just want to see the anime return in some form.

