New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Teases Freeza’s Connection

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is working through its latest arc, and the story is an important one. Set after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Goku has been recruited to take down a never-before-seen threat, but it seems a familiar villain may have something to do with this arc.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out its latest chapter, and the update added to the ‘Galactic Prisoner Patrol’ arc. Fans watched as Goku and Vegeta learned more about Moro’s ultimate goal, and it turns out a certain tyrant’s lackey turned the wizard onto the power of the Dragon Balls.

“Back when I was doing hard time in Galactic Prison, one of my fellow prisoners was a deserter from Freeza’s army, see? He told me a tale or two,” a prisoner explained to Goku’s group after Jaco began questioning him.

“This former goon of Freeza’s was looking for someone strong to help him find these balls. So odds are word got around to the strongest, baddest guy in the prison — Moro.”

As it turns out, the hunch was spot on. Goku and Vegeta headed to New Namek as quickly as possible, barely beating Moro to the punch. It was there Freeza’s unnamed lackey came face-to-face with Vegeta, and he seemed to recognize the Saiyan.

“Is that Vegeta? Why’s he here,” the man questioned, cowering in his ship. “He went and joined the Galactic Patrol?”

So far, there is no evidence of Freeza being connected with Moro in any way, but it looks like the villain is having a hard time keeping his soldiers around. In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the tyrant took in people like Cheelia who didn’t hold any loyalty to his cause; Ultimately, these decisions led the girl alongside others like Lem to desert the Freeza Force, and they weren’t the only ones to run. Apparently, there are others like Moro’s pilot who are ready to jump ship at a moment’s notice, and fans are left wondering how formidable the Freeza Force really is nowadays.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.