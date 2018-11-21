New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Could Set Up Kid Buu’s Return

Dragon Ball has plenty of villains under its belt, but it has a few fans love just a bit more. Guys like Freeza have made comebacks time and again, but it may be time for another baddie to return.

After all, Dragon Ball Super has a new arc on the horizon, and it might set up the perfect return for Kid Buu.

For those unaware of this latest Dragon Ball Super update, it’s about time you caught up. Recently, news broke that the manga will explore a brand-new arc starting this December, and a reported synopsis of the arc hit social media. So, it didn’t take long for fans to absorb the blurb and break down its possible impact on Mr. Buu.

According to the reports, the upcoming ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc will see the galactic garrison take Mr. Buu from Earth. The team needs to pull out the Dai Kaioshin from Mr. Buu as the deity is needed to find a criminal. Goku and Vegeta get caught up in the ordeal, but fans are more nervous about Mr. Buu than anything else.

With the character fast asleep, he is defenseless and vulnerable to such an extraction. The Daikaioh may be a good guy, but his removal from Mr. Buu might lead to a disaster the Galactic Patrol never saw coming. If fans think back, they will remember how much of an influence Daikaioh had on Buu, and it all ended with Kid Buu turning into his lovable tubby self. So, if the deity is taken from Buu, fans are thinking the alien might revert back to his childish self.

After all, audiences have seen what happens when Buu absorbs a person. Kid Buu was a punk way back when, but became an innocent and curious being after taking in the Daikaioh. The things which Buu absorbs changes him on a fundamental level, so it would make sense for those changes to revert if their catalyst is removed. The Dai Kaioshin is what prompted Kid Buu to turn into a less-evil Innocent Buu; If the god is removed, Kid Buu could easily make a comeback and break Mister Satan’s heart along the way.

So far, the ‘Galactic Prisoner Patrol’ arc has not touched upon the ins-and-outs of Buu’s biology. There is no telling what will happen to Mr. Buu if the deity is stripped from him, but the prospect has opened a can of Senzu beans for fans to war over until a verdict comes down on either side.

