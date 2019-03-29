The Next ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Will Deliver What Fans Want

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is currently in the middle of one of its more exciting arcs in years, as the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc has introduced a powerful new villain in the form of Planet-Eater Moro as well as brought back some key elements of Dragon Ball Z‘s “Namek Saga.” More than that, though, Moro’s frighteningly powerful sorcery has resulted in Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan abilities being shut down and then stolen by Moro!

This detail about Moro’s powers allowing him to shut down all of Goku and Vegeta’s current power boosters has set the stage for the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc to be a major Dragon Ball game-changer by the time it finishes. Now, we’re starting to get hints that’s indeed the case, as the first tease about the arc to follow “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” is already getting fans imaginations going!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is super-preliminary and just a RUMOR (take it with a grain of salt on this one until I get more info) but apparently the arc AFTER Moro will be “super fanservicy” WHAT COULD THIS MEAN!????? — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) March 27, 2019

Right now, given the wide landscape that the Dragon Ball franchise is occupying, the words “super fanservicy” could mean just about anything. The manga is setting the stage for a major shift in the Saiyan power structure; the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie has already provided a pathway to a new Saiyan transformation; and the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime has been been nothing *but* fan service moments.

Out of all of that, if we had to guess: “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” could end with Goku and Vegeta having to follow the past by sacrificing their Super Saiyan Godly ki to seal away the villain’s magic. That could lead to the next arc bringing Broly back into the main series, as Broly has already unlocked the Super Saiyan 4 method of transformation and power. That would indeed be a “super fanservicy” occurrence, as fans have been waiting for SSJ4 to be made canon for years now.

What are you hoping to see?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!