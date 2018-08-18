‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gets Weird With New Vegeta Commercial

The characters in Dragon Ball Super have lent their endorsement to an unlikely product with a new Vegeta-centric Toshiba commercial.

The ad is in Japanese, making it difficult to nail down exactly what the angle is. However, it is clear that Vegeta is in the business of selling refrigerators, as he looks right and the camera and gives a thumbs up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video begins with the final scene from Dragon Ball Super episode 131. Goku and Vegeta stand on the cliffs where they first battled in Dragon Ball Z, both in Super Saiyan Blue forms. However, rather than lapsing into a thoughtful monologue on limitless strength, Vegeta leaps into the air and aims a Final Flash at Goku.

Waving awak the smoke, Goku grins before a chrome refrigerator pops onto the screen. After briefly showing how the machine works, there is a shot of Bulma and Trunks jumping for joy as vegetables rain out of the fridge behind Vegeta.

The fridge is literally called the Toshiba VEGETA, according to a report by Crunchyroll. It has been on the market since 2016, though this latest advertisement puts the Prince of Saiyans front and center. The auto-generated English subtitles on YouTube describe the machine as having “overwhelming combat strength,” though unfortunately Vegeta does not tell viewers whether or not it is over 9,000.

The company reportedly decided to use Vegeta in their commercials to emphasize the refrigerator’s ability to keep vegetables fresh. However, their previous ads did little to strengthen the connection between anime and groceries. This time around, Toshiba is pulling out all the stops to entice anime fans. They have launched a new website in collaboration with the ad, allowing user to take a “virtual tour” ofthe fridge. Spoiler alert — a five-star Dragon Ball waits inside. Finding it is more than an easter egg, as it allows Japanese residents to enter a big giveaway, with some cool Dragon Ball-themed prizes.

100 winners will take home Bluetooth headphones with the Capsule Corp. logo on the side, while 100 more will win a Capsule Corp. smartphone cover. Arguably the luckiest 100, however, will win a pair of tickets to see Dragon Ball Super: Broly when it hits theaters on Dec. 14.

The giveaway ends on Aug. 31. The movie is expected to come to the U.S. sometime in January, though there is no sign that Vegeta’s fridge will follow suit. The exact premiere date has yet to be announced.