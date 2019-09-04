Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Piccolo’s Namekian God Form

Dragon Ball Super has done plenty of good for its characters, and few have benefitted quite like Son Goku. Over the years, the Saiyan has amassed a slew of powerful forms which help him battle, and Super Saiyan God welcomed a new category of boosts. Sadly, such power-ups have been left to the Saiyans alone, and fans are wondering if any other fighters will get a chance to shine.

That is why one artist decided to give Piccolo his own transformation, and the boost is definitely worthy of the Namekian icon.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Xaiga_Senpai shared a drawing they did of Piccolo. The concept art, which can be seen below, showcases Dragon Piccolo. The form is said to be the Namekian equivalent of Super Saiyan God, and it clearly shows.

As you can see, Dragon Piccolo takes some cues from Porunga, the Great Dragon of Planet Namek. Piccolo has inherited the dragon’s spiked shoulders and beefy biceps amongst some other additions. With thick red lines running over his body, Dragon Piccolo sees the character glow with yellow-orange aura. The power seems to radiate from a set of glowing circles placed on his chest, and fans were quick to notice how the design matches up with the actual Dragon Balls.

So far, there is no word whether Dragon Ball has any official plans to give Piccolo a power up. Fans have been clamoring for the Namekian to get some love following the Tournament of Power, and it seems the manga is ready to revisit Piccolo. After all, the series’ latest arc is about to see Earth come under fire, and Piccolo will surely be one of the first residents to intercept the villains as they try to take over the planet.

Do you think Piccolo is overdue for a new power boost? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

