‘Dragon Ball Super’ Theory Suggests Piccolo is Getting New Power-Up

Dragon Ball Super‘s new Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc is a major throwback to Dragon Ball Z‘s “Namek Saga.” The new manga storyline that sees Goku and Vegeta trying to defend New Namek and its Dragon Balls from the threat of new villain, Planet-Eater Moro, whose mystical abilities are proving to be a major problem for our Saiyan heroes.

In fact, the latest chapter’s reveal that Moro can stop Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan transformation altogether has inspired a passionate fan theory that Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for Piccolo to make a roaring comeback!

– first planet it takes place on is new namek

– plot centering around the namek dbs

– new villain has odd abilities that prevent super saiyan from working

– vegeta toys with moro for information, just like piccolo and imperfect cell our boy’s gonna get hit powerup isn’t he pic.twitter.com/3nBfDksrk9 — donny (@etdragonpunch) February 21, 2019

As you can see above, there a lot of breadcrumbs that are leading some fans to think this Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has a major role for Piccolo to play:

The return to New Namek

The Namekian Dragon Balls being the major MacGuffin

The cancellation of Super Saiyan

The throwback to Vegeta toying with new villain Moro, just like Piccolo did with Imperfect Cell.

These are just a few of the throwbacks that make Dragon Ball Z fans think Akria Toriyama and Toyotaro are echoing the past for a purpose.

The “Namek Saga” saw Piccolo get a significant power-up from fusing with injured Namekian Nail, in order to battle Freeza; in the “Android Saga” that followed the “Freeza Saga,” Piccolo once again got a massive power-up by Fusing with Kami, the former Namekian guardian of Earth. The common theme here is that Piccolo seems to get massive power-ups whenever his Saiyan comrades are unavailable or incapable of facing the current threat.

There are definitely a lot of “echoes” of Dragon Ball Z stacking up in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner, which would justify bringing Piccolo into the mix to defend his people – as well as plenty of candidates for him to fuse with. There’s the entire population of New Namek (who are all under threat by “Planet-Eater” Moro); Grand Elder Moori (Guru’s successor); as well as Dende. Any of them would sensibly sacrifice independence in order to serve the great good of New Namek’s survival – and any of them would give Piccolo the power boost to become a true competitor again, on the Dragon Ball Super scale of Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct.

Do you want to see Piccolo get a Dragon Ball Super-style power-up? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

