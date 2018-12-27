‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Debuted Its Own Version of Marvel’s Galactus

Fans of comic books and manga have been given a major new case of ‘copy cat characters’ to debate, as the Dragon Ball Super manga has just debuted its brand new villain, whose powers pretty much make him the Dragon Ball version of Marvel’s Galactus!

Named “Planet-Eater Moro,” the cosmic villain is the same goat-like figure we saw in promos for Dragon Ball Super‘s newest storyline, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc.” However it’s Planet-Eater Moro’s power set that now has fans making comparisons to similar villains like Galactus or Transformers’ Unicron:

NEW DRAGON BALL VILLAIN EATS PLANETS LIKE GALACTUS AND UNICRON!!! FINALLY LET ME LOVE DRAGON BALL THE SAME AS BEFORE!! — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) December 20, 2018

In a flashback scene to ancient times we see Moro battling Daikaioh on a cosmic stage, where the villain reveals his terrifying power: Moro can absorb the life forces of an entire planet and its inhabitants, adding that power to his own strength. That’s of course very similar to how Galactus consumes living planets as a food/energy source in order to survive, with the added nefarious twist that Moro isn’t just a cosmic entity going about his natural way of living: he purposefully sacrifices and consumes billions of souls simply for power and destruction.

On top of that, Moro’s true strength is revealed to be powerful magic, which Daikaioh scarificed most of his godly energy in order to seal away. Even without magic, the Galactic Patrol reveals to Goku and Vegeta that Moro was such a powerful fighter that no one could atcually enforce the deth penalty he was originally setenced to. In Marvel terms that’s like Galactus and Baron Mordo and Steele Serpent all rolled into one; in Dragon Ball terms, it’s just another day of power escalation to an insane degree.

Still though, Moro has the chance to be a truly pivotal new villain in the franchise, for a lot of reasons. His rivalry with the divine beings is already being laid out, as this “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc slowly but surely gets tied back to the events of both the Tournament of Power, and Tournament of Destruction. And with powerful new allies (Merus) and villains (Moro) starting to appear, Dragon Ball Super only seems to be getting more exciting with each new chapter!

