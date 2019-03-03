‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shows How Dangerous Moro’s Power Source is

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest villain, Planet Eater Moro, is growing more dangerous as each new chapter of the series reveals a new layer to his powers. What’s even more threatening, however, is the source of his power.

First thought to be a villain who eats Ki, Moro actually devours the life force of planets and individuals. Doing so seems to lead to a damaging effect on his victims and they collapse immediately.

In the latest chapter of the series, Vegeta fights against Moro. While it seems like Vegeta has the upper hand as he uses a tricky scheme to get Moro to reveal all about his plans, it was actually Moro that was toying with Vegeta. Throughout their fight, Moro revealed he could manipulate the planets themselves by tapping into their life energy. But he was also secretly stealing Vegeta’s energy.

What makes this scary is that even with Goku and Vegeta’s ability to sense ki, neither of them were able to figure out Moro was stealing their life energy until it was too late. Goku didn’t notice until nearby trees started to die, and Vegeta didn’t realize anything was wrong until he failed to transform into a Super Saiyan.

Moro’s power source is life itself, and he can either tap into it with big demonstrations such as forcibly gathering a new type of Spirit Bomb, or quietly and passively drawing it into himself. Goku and Vegeta are going to be running out of options considering that just standing next to Moro is dangerous now.

Not to mention, there’s a whole plant full of Namekians that will be suffering the longer Moro stays on New Namek in search of the Dragon Balls. Hopefully Goku and Vegeta have a new power up coming soon to deal with Moro, or maybe even another fighter can come in and solve the problem?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

