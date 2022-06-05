Dragon Ball Introduces Goku to Popeye in This Official Crossover

✖

When you look at Goku, it is impossible to overlook the shape the Saiyan is in. All of his hard work and training have given Goku the kind of body only found in comics. Of course, he isn't the only buff fighter in anime let alone the world of animation. And to prove as much, Popeye the Sailor Man of all people felt it was time to size up Goku online.

On social media, fans were taken by surprise when Popeye's official page posted a piece of fan art done by Marcus the Visual. As you can see below, the Dragon Ball piece teams Popeye with Goku for a day of intense training, and the sailor looks impressively ripped even compared to Goku.

I yam always amazed by the work me fans create – n' sometimes like now I yam justsk blown away!! Ye power is over 9000 fer sure! Arf! Arf! Arf! 💪🏻



🎨: @Marcusthevisual #popeye #popeyefanart #fanfiction #dragonball pic.twitter.com/PusOHeIHAd — Popeye Official (@PopeyeTweetsk) June 3, 2022

"I yam always amazed by the work me fans create – n' sometimes like now I yam justsk blown away!! Ye power is over 9000 fer sure! Arf! Arf! Arf," the art's caption reads.

In this piece, Popeye has ditched his iconic sailor's suit and given Goku's orange gi a go. It seems the uniform ripped while training, but Popeye is hardly bothered by the situation. It gives fans a chance to check out the hero's lean build, and Popeye is all smiles while Goku walks next to him. The Saiyan looks pleased with whatever training they just did, and you can bet Goku took a few hard hits from Popeye. Now, the only question is whether the Saiyan can teach the sailor to surpass his limits and unlock his Ultimate form...

Either way, this Popeye x Dragon Ball crossover is one fans never saw coming, but it works impressively well all the same. The team is definitely worth exploring further, but for now, Goku has his hands busy. It won't be much longer before Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero goes live in Japan, and the big movie has Goku booked as he plans to train Broly for the foreseeable future.

What do you think of this wild Dragon Ball crossover? Which other anime stars need to team up with Popeye? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.