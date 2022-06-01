Dragon Ball Debuts New Cover Art From Assassination Classroom Creator

Dragon Ball is living the high life right now ahead of its anime comeback, and its manga isn’t doing too shabby either. Not long ago, the series welcomed a new chapter, and the franchise itself is celebrating a special anniversary right now. With 40 years under its belt, creator Akira Toriyama’s story deserves praise, and the creator of Assassination Classroom is giving it courtesy of some new cover art.

As you can see below, the artwork comes as part of an ongoing tribute to Dragon Ball. The franchise shared plans to release new cover art for its manga as part of its 40th anniversary. Different manga artists were tasked with remaking Akira Toriyama’s classic cover pieces in their own style through November 2024. And now, Yusei Matsui has taken over volume 20 with his iconic aesthetic.

DRAGON BALL Volume 20 by Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/BPWy7LVlmb — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 31, 2022

As you can see, Piccolo has been given a makeover in line with Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom. The Namekian is rocking a very round head with minimal features. In the background, you can see Gohan’s face has also been replaced with Matsui’s unmistakable character, so it is hard to overlook who did this remake.

This is just one of several Dragon Ball tributes to go live since the gallery project was announced. In the past, creators like Ryuhei Tamura, Tite Kubo, and Masashi Kishimoto have contributed their own pieces to the series. And as the years move on, a slew of other artists will join in on celebrating Toriyama’s legendary franchise.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball tribute? Does this style suit Goku…?