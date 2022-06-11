Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero TV Spot Sets Up Sneaky Piccolo Mission

✖

Dragon Ball Super has quite a lot in store for Piccolo as the newest TV spot released for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is setting up Piccolo's dangerous new mission through one of the Red Ribbon Army's bases! The next major feature film in the long running franchise will be releasing in Japan in just about a week from the time of this writing, and that means the promotional train for the film is rolling into high gear. Fans are now starting to see more from the new film than ever before, and each of these looks is teasing just how much Piccolo and Gohan will be getting up to in the movie.

This last week has seen more promotional teasers and footage released for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero than fans have gotten to see in the past year, and that's the case for the newest TV spot as well. While previous trailers had teased that Piccolo would be sneaking his way through the Red Ribbon Army, the newest promo for the movie shows us more of this in action as it's clear that Piccolo soon spots something that's making him very nervous for what's next. You can check out the newest promo for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

It won't be too much longer before we get to see whether or not Piccolo's new sneak mission works out for the hero as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on June 11th, and will be officially hitting theaters around the world later this Summer. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How do you feel about this newest look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are you hoping to see from Piccolo in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!