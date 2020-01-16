Dragon Ball Super Releases Final Dub Blu-ray, DVD

With the Tournament of Power now at an end, fans are continuing the story of Dragon Ball Super in the manga where Goku and Vegeta are currently taking on the ancient threat that is Moro, a monstrous sorcerer with the ability to absorb energy from both planets and enemies in his way! To put a nice bow on the story line that introduced the form of Ultra Instinct to Goku, Funimation has debuted the final Blu-Ray for the Dragon Ball Super series that will include the English Dub of the final battle of the tournament between the Z Fighters and Jiren.

Funimation released the news on their Official Twitter Account that the tenth and final Blu-Ray/DVD set for Dragon Ball Super has been released, following the final battles of the Tournament of Power and the initial conclusion to the series that followed Dragon Ball Z, giving fans brand new enemies and adventures to experience:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part 10 of Dragon Ball Super is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital! 🐉🟠 Own It Now 👉 https://t.co/EYSHus5BFZ pic.twitter.com/td8EfY3S6S — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) January 14, 2020

The Tournament of Power ended things with a bang, showing Goku and Frieza teaming up to finally eliminate Jiren, creating an unexpected victory of the battle in the form of Android 17. 17, who had entered the tournament initially to get a boat for his family, used his wish with the Super Dragon Balls to bring back to life all the universes that were destroyed after they had lost the tournament thanks to Xeno.

With the universes returned to their former states, it’s clear that the likes of Jiren, Hit, Ribrianne, and the various other alternate reality fighters will play a role in the franchise moving forward. While they haven’t appeared in the latest arc of Super that focuses on the villain Moro, they have recently made appearances in the spin-off series that is Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

Will you be picking up the final Blu-Ray in the Dragon Ball Super series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.