2 Years After It Went On Hiatus, Dragon Ball Super Drops Major Tease for Return

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has been on hiatus for two years as of this week, but the artist behind it all has dropped a major tease for its return. It’s been a great year to be a Dragon Ball fan as it was announced earlier this year that the franchise would be returning for a new wave of anime releases kicking off later this Fall. But while the anime is moving forward with new entries, it hasn’t been the same for the Dragon Ball Super manga release as it has been stuck in a stasis.

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Dragon Ball Super first went on hiatus with the release of Chapter 103 on March 20, 2024, following the passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama. While the series briefly returned with one of Toriyama’s final stories, the series has not moved forward with any potentially new stories as of this time. But it seems like that could be changing soon as artist Toyotaro has teased fans on social media about a comeback, “Everything is for the return of the series.”

Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases the Manga’s Return at Last

Shueisha

Dragon Ball Super is in the midst of a comeback for the anime, but it seems like the manga might finally be moving forward at last. The artist is returning for a special side manga project, and notably this tease could also be referring to that as well. But the more intriguing element of it all is the fact that Toyotaro is working on new Dragon Ball projects in the first place. Those behind the scenes and handling the rights for the franchise have likely been trying to figure out how to move forward without Toriyama, and that’s not an easy conversation to have.

Dragon Ball Super has been able to lock down the anime’s future with not only new remake series projects, but with an official anime adaptation of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the manga. This also opens up the anime to eventually adapting the other missing arc, Granolah the Survivor, and thus lead to a more open future. The manga will need to return to craft new story material for the anime, or vice-versa, otherwise the anime will hit a wall sooner than fans would hope.

Dragon Ball Super Anime Returns in 2026

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Dragon Ball Super will be kicking off the first wave of the anime’s comeback with a full remake series for the Battle of Gods arc. Titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, this new anime series will featured enhanced audio and visuals compared to the original version seen in the TV anime and will be premiering sometime later this Fall. A more concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of this time, but that’s only the start of even more anime to come in the future.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a brand new anime series adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga series. Release information or staff details have yet to be revealed as of this time, but it’s going to be a brand new entry for the anime taking place after the events of the Tournament of Power and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but ahead of the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

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