‘Dragon Ball’: The First Super Saiyan God’s Story Revealed

Dragon Ball Super hasn’t shied away from expanding its franchise’s lore, and fans have been waiting for it to answer one thing in particular. Audiences have long wondered about the real story behind the first Super Saiyan God for awhile now. And, thanks to Akira Toriyama, fans have an answer for the persistent question now.

Recently, the creator of Dragon Ball sat down with Saikyo Jump for a special interview. It was there Toriyama opened up about the history of the first Super Saiyan God whom Freeza feared and Beerus dreamt about.

“Very long ago, before Planet Vegeta was the Saiyans’ planet, there was a man named Yamoshi who had a righteous heart despite being a Saiyan. He and his five comrades started a rebellion, but he was cornered by combatants and became a Super Saiyan for the first time, though his transformation and fearsome fighting style shocked the other Saiyans,” Toriyama said, confirming Yamoshi as the legendary Super Saiyan who was referenced in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

“Outnumbered, Yamoshi eventually wore himself out and was defeated, but this was only the beginning of his legend. Afterwards, Yamoshi’s spirit wandered in continuous search of six righteous-hearted Saiyans, seeking a new savior: Super Saiyan God.”

According to Toriyama, Beerus chose to search out the Super Saiyan God because he “picked up information about Yamoshi’s spirit in his prophetic dream.” Tales about Yamoshi were also abound as they got recorded in the Namekian book of legends since the Namekian elder who penned it “sympathized with Yamoshi’s spirit.”

There’s no doubt Yamoshi is the man who paved the road for Goku to go Super Saiyan God, and the Universe 7 hero briefly saw Yamoshi when he first tapped into the power. When Goku underwent the Super Saiyan God ritual, an outline of Yamoshi appeared before him to pass on the powerful torch. Goku and Vegeta have since inherited Yamoshi’s will, and the pair could just be the start. Fighters like Caulifla have signaled their interest in going Super Saiyan God, and the feisty heroine might just be able to do it.

