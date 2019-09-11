Marvel Comics Artist Pens Perfect Super Saiyan Rogue

It has taken years to get there, but manga seems to be finding its place with U.S. sales. After comics ruled decades ago, it is manga overtaking national bookscan lists thanks to titles like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia. Of course, Dragon Ball is still a staple with fans, and comic artists aren’t shy to share their love for Son Goku.

In fact, one of Marvel’s most promising artists made sure to show that this week. Taking to Twitter, Chris Samnee had fans buzzing when he posted a drawing of Rogue tapping into some ancient Saiyan power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the beloved artist posted a set of sketches showing off his drawing process. Samnee was penning a black-and-white sketch of Rogue, and their hair is going straight Super Saiyan.

ROGUE, going all Super Saiyan💪 pic.twitter.com/c3NFY6dj1f — CHRIS SAMNEE (@ChrisSamnee) September 10, 2019

“Rogue, going all Super Saiyan,” the artist captioned the image.

Given Rogue’s many powers, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see her hair defying gravity, but fans like the idea of the heroine going Super Saiyan. In Dragon Ball, the form is unlocked after a Saiyan of great power undergoes a major emotional blow which often leaves them angry. Rogue has been through plenty in her life to make her upset, and she deserves to go Super Saiyan the most out of all the X-Men. Even Goku would agree that Rogue is worthy of the power boost, so that really only leaves a couple of questions left for fans…

If Rogue becomes the Goku of Marvel, then does that turn Gambit into Chi-Chi? And who becomes the X-Men’s Vegeta in this scenario? For this analogy to work, some more X-Men characters need to step up, but there is one thing fans can agree on. The idea of Professor Xavier turning into Master Roshi is too far-fetched and hilarious to let go!

Do you think Rogue could cut it in Universe 7 with the rest of the Saiyans? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

