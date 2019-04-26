Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Puts Surprising Genderbent Spin on Shenron

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise is full of fan favorite moments and iconic characters, and the series has provided all sorts of new character designs and personalities that fans from all over have brought to life through cosplay. One of the most iconic, yet toughest to bring to life designs of the franchise overall is the embodiment of the Dragon Balls, the dragon Shenron.

Not only did one Cosplay Artist bring the character to life through cosplay, but put a unique genderbent spin on the character and imagines a much different kind of Shenron emerging to grant the Dragon Ball wish.

What is your favorite mythical creature? Mine is a dragon! @lazyass24seven 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/dPYCV3XSwd — Krissy @ Fanime (@Sparkle_Stache) April 16, 2019

Cosplay Artist @Sparkle_Stache (who you can find on Twitter here) shared their take on a female Shenron, and it’s an impressive spin on the franchise’s most prominent entity. Shenron serves as a semi-mascot of the entire series as the dragon outlines the entire franchise with its presence, and is involved with many of the key moments of the respective sagas.

Shenron sometimes serves as a deus-ex machina of the franchise as Goku and the others sometimes use it to get out of tough situations, but Akira Toriyama has shown all sorts of uses for the Dragon Ball wishes over the tenure of its series. Dragon Ball Z is now 30 years old, so fans have seen all kinds of Shenron appearances over a few decades. Now all fans can do is hope the series continues in some official form in either manga or anime for plenty more Shenron opportunities.

