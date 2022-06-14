Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars a Surprising Villain From the Past

It took some time, but Dragon Ball is here, and the film is being buzzed about all over social media. With Gohan and Piccolo in the lead, it is no surprise the movie has some surprises, but the pair aren’t even involved with its biggest shocker. That gift comes from the movie’s final villain, and fans of the original anime should recognize them… even if they do look a little bit different.

Please be warned! There are major spoilers below for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Proceed with caution.

Just as predicted, Dragon Ball Super stepped out with a familiar villain in tow when its movie went live. We knew the Red Ribbon Army was going to kick up a fuss, and the same went for its new Gamma androids. But in the end, Cell Max turned into a problem as the army’s top scientist unleashed their creation on the world.

https://twitter.com/Rivera_Artt/status/1535731350388346880?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, fans have begun inking art of Cell Max ahead of his international debut. The android itself is based on Cell from Dragon Ball Z, but Dr. Hedo did some upgrades to make the fighter even scarier. The character is massive, and its green-red palette is upsetting, to say the least. That doesn’t even touch on the creature’s glowing red eyes or the spiked ball dangling from his tail’s tip. Cell Max was born to destroy, and fans outside of Japan will get to see that firsthand later this summer! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will screen in theaters across the globe, and Crunchyroll will roll out the movie stateside in August.

What do you think about Cell’s return to Dragon Ball? Did you expect the android to ever make a comeback…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.