Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Composer Updates Fans on Movie’s Progress

Dragon Ball Super hasn’t had a movie or television series within the realm of anime since 2018’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly, that is if you don’t count the spin-off series known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes. As fans wait for the next film in the franchise that is set to land in Japan next month, the composer of said movie has given fans a major update when it comes to the movie’s score, letting Shonen followers know how far along the music for Red Ribbon’s return is.

In recent days, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has thrown fans for a loop in a number of different ways, with the Shonen movie revealing aged-up versions of Trunks and Goten, with the film taking place years in the future of the series. On top of this, with the new trailer released earlier this month, the movie shared the fact that Piccolo would be receiving a new transformation as his “potential will be unlocked,” much like Gohan’s Ultimate Form. Finally, the movie is hinting at a major villain waiting in the wings, with many believing that the movie might be a platform for Cell to finally return following his demise in Dragon Ball Z.

Twitter Outlet DBSHype shared the news that composer Naoki Satou shared the news that the score of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been completed, with Satou’s resume including anime series such as Assassination Classroom, Blood-C, Eureka Seven, and many more:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s music work is finished, according to movie’s music director Naoki Sato!



The composer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Norihito Sumitomo, certainly left some big shoes to fill, with Shonen fans mostly loving the score of the return of the Legendary Super Saiyan.

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero marks the return of Akira Toriyama’s franchise to the world of anime following the 2018 introduction of Broly, fans are still left wondering when the television series will finally return, especially with two major arcs having yet to be translated as it stands in the Moro Arc and Granolah The Survivor Arc.

Do you think Super Hero’s score can live up to the wild tracks of Broly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.