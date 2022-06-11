Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Has Gohan Going Beast

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has pulled in enough funds to become the number one movie in North America, and with good reason. The latest film in Dragon Ball's history had Gohan and Piccolo take over from Goku and Piccolo during this new adventure, with each of the Z-Fighters getting some new power-ups in the fight against the Red Ribbon Army. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life Gohan's newest transformation that goes by the name, Gohan Beast.

Gohan has come a long way since he first appeared in Dragon Ball Z, arriving as a toddler but eventually becoming the strongest Z-Fighter in the universe during the Cell Saga. While Gohan was able to continue growing in strength throughout the Majin Buu Saga and into Dragon Ball Super via the Tournament of Power, the latest movie in the anime's history has allowed him to reach a pinnacle that might make him stronger than Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego. Gohan Beast was a new transformation that the son of Goku was able to acquire by watching Cell Max nearly kill PIccolo, gaining red eyes and having his hair grow in length with a grey tint.

Instagram Cosplayer Xeplay shared the new take on Gohan's most powerful transformation, which many fans of Dragon Ball are hoping will make the leap from the latest movie into the manga and television series in the future:

Gohan Beast's transformation was quite close to that of the Z-Fighter's first time becoming Super Saiyan 2 for the first time, reflecting the parallels between the original Cell and the new version of the biological nightmare that was spawned thanks to Dr. Gero. The new transformation hasn't made its way into the manga as of yet, though with the Granolah The Survivor Arc coming to a close, it is a possibility that we might see Gohan sporting this new form in the next storyline. Needless to say, the Beast form is a major asset when it comes to protecting the Earth.

What do you think of Gohan Beast? What has been your favorite transformation for the son of Goku in the history of Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.