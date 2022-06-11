Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Blazing the Global Box Office

Following its number one weekend at the North American box office, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has stuck the landing amongst viewers with its box office receipts worldwide. While the movie featuring the Red Ribbon Army's return and focusing on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta still has some ground to cover if it is hoping to catch up with other anime heavy hitters, the current figures for the worldwide release are nothing to sneeze at.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has currently brought in over $50 million worldwide, with North American receipts making up a good portion of that total. In comparison to its predecessor, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it might be on track to overcome the story of the Legendary Super Saiyan as that film had an overall total of around $115 million when all was said and done. While the latest film might come within striking distance of Broly, it will need some serious legs to come close to Jujutsu Kaisen 0's totals, which currently sit at over $160 million. Of course, the biggest anime film to topple seems like it won't be overcome any time soon as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has pulled in over $450 million worldwide.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a risky play for the Shonen franchise, in that it decides to put the usual stars Goku and Vegeta on the sidelines and instead focus on Goku's son, Gohan, and the Namekian brawler, Piccolo. With the movie now in North American theaters, fans in the West have been able to experience the new transformations of these Z-Fighters while also witnessing the return of Cell as the new behemoth dubbed "Cell Max".

While the latest anime movie has given us a new take on the Z-Fighters, the television series has yet to announce when/if it will return, though there are plenty of stories from the manga that have yet to be adapted. Recently, the latest story arc featuring Granolah and the Heeters came to an end, with the manga going on hiatus to prep for the next storyline, so it will be interesting to see if the events of Super Hero play any role in what is to come for the Z-Fighters.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Via DBS Hype