Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just bringing back some familiar foes to face off against Gohan and Piccolo while Goku and Vegeta are off-world, it's throwing a few new villains into the mix via two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the shonen movie having a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film created by Toei Animation has dropped a new English trailer to get fans in North America prepared for its August 18th release date.

The footage comes courtesy of Crunchyroll and Toei Animation following Dragon Ball Super's return to San Diego Comic-Con. The movie took over Hall H not long ago, and it was there guests were able to watch a full 20 minutes of the movie ahead of its nationwide premiere in August. ComicBook was there, of course, and we can say the sneak peek was something special! If you have not gotten tickets to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero yet, you can do so right now! Fandango put up pre-orders for tickets earlier today, and theaters across America will welcome the flick's subbed and dubbed versions.

For those unfamiliar with this new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second movie to come from the IP's latest anime. The first, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, made its debut back in 2018. This new venture highlights Piccolo and Gohan as the pair lead their first big-screen adventure once the Red Ribbon Army pops up. The organization comes out of hiding in this movie after being wiped out by Goku years and years ago. When the army puts another one of its schemes to the test, Piccolo and Gohan must defend Earth and their families against all-new foes. And by the film's end, some surprising faces from the past appear to make the whole adventure even more complicated.

Want to know more about Dragon Ball Super's big new movie? You can find the official description for the upcoming flick here: "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"