Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Details Giant Movie Ticket Available for Super Fans

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might not be following Goku and Vegeta as the stars, but the next movie in the Shonen franchise is looking to be one of the biggest stories in the the franchise’s anime. With Gohan and Piccolo battling against a new version of the Red Ribbon Army, the movie is set to arrive in Japan this April and has created a giant ticket for devoted fans of the franchise that are looking to carry around an eight foot pass for the film.

Recently, the next movie in the Dragon Ball franchise has revealed some interesting tidbits about the story that is set to take a leap forward in the timeline, with teenage versions of Goten and Trunks being featured, along with new looks at the likes of Android 18, Bulma, and other Z Fighters. With Gotenks apparently set to play a role, fans of the Shonen franchise are left wondering what other surprises the Shonen film has in store and if we’ll see the return of any other classic heroes and villains. With the Red Ribbon Army taking center stage as the villains of the film, is this a chance for Cell to finally return from the grave?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User DBS Hype shared a first look at the new over-sized movie ticket which stands at an unbelievable eight by six feet, nine hundred and thirty times the size of a regular ticket, while asking for fans of the Shonen franchise to dish out around $120 USD to use this oversized ticket to gain entry in the next chapter of the Z Fighters:

Officials are going to release 2.4m x 1.8m sized ticket for Super Hero movie, it’s 930 times the actual ticket size and can be used as a ticket, so you can bring it at the theaters, lol.



Price: 13710 yen ($119.34) pic.twitter.com/Wbf7mJMjpl — Hype (@DbsHype) February 25, 2022

Dragon Ball Super’s anime series ended in 2017, with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power which saw Universe 7 claiming a major win with Android 17 acting as the last man standing. Currently, there have been no plans for the series to return, though there are plenty of stories for the anime adaptation to adapt whenever it decides to make a comeback. Needless to say, it will definitely be interesting to see what changes to the Shonen universe transpire as a result of the events of Super Hero.

Would you like to see this giant movie ticket arrive in the West? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z Fighters.