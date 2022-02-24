Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up One Villain’s Origins in New Clip

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking the opportunity to take the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta and instead focus on Gohan and Piccolo as they deal with the new Red Ribbon Army. Though the new androids of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 will be seemingly doing the heavy lifting when it comes to the fast-paced, hard-hitting battles, a new clip has given fans a better idea as to one of the new minds that is responsible for the return of the classic organization that was first introduced in the early days of the shonen series.

Though we have had the opportunity to witness the new androids in action in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, fans of Dragon Ball Super haven’t had much of a chance to learn about Dr. Hedo, the pint-sized scientist who apparently might be more talented than Dr. Gero based on his androids. With the dynamic duo of automatons seemingly set to cause problems for both Gohan and Piccolo, showing that they are far more powerful than the previous generation of Androids, and perhaps even Cell, the origin of Dr. Hedo is sure to set a light on how he has managed to create these new powerful warriors within the Red Ribbon Army.

Twitter User DBS Hype shared one of the new clips that was released for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, which sees Dr. Hedo seemingly being released from prison, which leads to many new questions considering that the Red Ribbon scientist appears to only be a child:

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1495182354792517641?s=20&t=HFL_DSFzqCseQvMAJbKHaw

Aside from the new clips that were released for the upcoming movie, one of the biggest revelations revealed through promotional material for the film was that Goten and Trunks had been “aged up”, with the sons of Goku and Vegeta looking like teenagers for the first time in the franchise outside of Dragon Ball GT. With the possibility of a very different version of Gotenks joining the fray, it seems that Super Hero has plenty of surprises up its sleeve for when it lands in Japan this April, with a worldwide release seemingly set to arrive later this year to boot.

What mysteries do you think lie behind the new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.