Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blurb Teases Gohan’s Big Battle

When it comes to Dragon Ball fighters, you might think Goku or Vegeta are the best warriors out there. Even Broly comes up on the list with fans, but when pure potential is considered, Gohan is your man. Dragon Balll Z made it clear that Goku’s son was a beast on the battlefield, but he traded his training for a stable career by the time Dragon Ball Super debuted. However, thanks to a new poster, fans are thinking Gohan is about to turn his reputation around.

The update comes from Dragon Ball‘s official website if you want to see it for yourself. Last night, the anime gave fans a gift when its new poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero went live. A little blurb accompanied the post, and it was there fans learned all about Gohan’s role. So if want to read up on the description, you can find it below:

“With their capes fluttering, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 can be seen striking a couple of slick poses! Plus, there are some all-new original characters who we’ll just have to wait and find out more about, no matter how tough that may be! Wearing his uniform and taking center stage is Gohan, who looks to be gearing up for the fight of a lifetime alongside Piccolo, Goku, Vegeta, and Pan!”

As you can see, the blurb does keep things vague, but it does make sure to mention Gohan. This is pretty huge as fans weren’t even sure the hero was showing up until this poster went live. It seems Gohan will have a major role given his place in the poster, and his kid will be joining him.

Of course, there is no telling who Gohan will be fighting, but the Red Ribbon Army will be pulling all the strings. Fans are eager to see how this new threat will motivate Gohan because, well – Dragon Ball Super did not make him the most formidable fighter. Compared to his prime, Gohan has definitely softened in recent years, but this movie could change all that. And if that is the case, Dragon Ball fans would be thrilled!

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball Super blurb? Do you think this movie will do Gohan justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.