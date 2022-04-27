Dragon Ball Super Is Releasing Its Very Own Ice Cream

✖

Dragon Ball has put out some really weird merchandise over its lifetime, and honestly? It is pretty great. Right now, the anime is pushing advertising dollars all over the place ahead of its new movie. And to the delight of everyone, it seems Dragon Ball Super is getting its own ice cream for a limited time.

Over on social media, a slew of pictures surfaced of Dragon Ball's newest brand deal. It turns out the anime is teaming up with an ice cream maker in Japan to promote its new movie. After all, there are few things that could spur an impulse buy better than Dragon Ball ice cream, and even Vegeta knows it.

DRAGON BALL ICE CREAM pic.twitter.com/01r5DRPGtJ — SLO (@SLOplays) April 26, 2022

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Super is teaming up to brand its own ice cream in light of its summer movie. The chocolate-coated bars may not be flavored after senzu beans or whatnot, but they're still tasty to eat. The anime theming will really come in the ice cream's packaging as its boxes and popsicle sticks will come printed with Dragon Ball promos.

Clearly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is going the distance to promote itself, but ice cream is far from the strangest thing the anime has done. In the past, Vegeta has teamed up with brands to promote actual fridges. In recent years, the anime's comeuppance prompted a ton of licensing deals to go down, so Dragon Ball has weaseled its way into all sorts of goods. From tumblers to sneakers and board games, Goku has his hands in just about everything, and now the Saiyan can add ice cream to that growing list.

