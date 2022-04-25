Dragon Ball Super Clip Imagines Pan's Own Super Saiyan Form

✖

One awesome Dragon Ball Super clip has imagined what it will look like when Pan finally goes Super Saiyan herself! Dragon Ball Super will soon be returning to screens with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film hitting theaters later this Summer in Japan, and with it will be bringing back a lot of familiar characters in a new way. One of these new, but different returning characters will be Gohan's daughter Pan. She's been touted to have a key role in the upcoming film, and fans have begun to wonder whether or not this will actually lead to her getting into the battle as well.

While it's been teased that Pan will be getting into some training herself and have a key role in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it's not especially likely that we'll see the young Saiyan unlocking her own Super Saiyan form as a result. It would make for a fun surprise for fans to see over the course of the film's fights, however, and artist dreamonto on Reddit has imagined exactly what this would look like by animating Pan's own Super Saiyan form. Hopefully it's something we get to see in action soon! Check it out below:

There are still many mysteries as to what fans can expect to see in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but thankfully it won't be too much longer until fans get to see it as it will be officially hitting theaters across Japan starting on June 11th. The film has made its intent to have an international release known, but has yet to confirm any proper details for its North American launch as of this writing. As for what to expect from the movie itself, Toei Animation hypes up Dragon Ball Super's next feature film as such:

"In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they're revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable 'ultimate evil weapon'...!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!

What do you think? Do you want to see Pan go Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Super's next major movie? What are you hoping to see go down in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!