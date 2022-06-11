Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Creator Explains How He Designed New Androids

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be introducing new Androids to the Dragon Ball Super franchise when it releases across theaters in Japan in just about a a week from now, and the creator behind the series has explained his approach to designing this villainous new duo! When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was first announced to be in the works, one of the very first things revealed from the upcoming movie were the first original designs for a new set of villains with the numbers 1 and 2 on their suits. It was then revealed that this was actually a new pair of Androids working for a new Red Ribbon Army.

Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 have been highlighted as the main villainous fighting forces for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as there have been teases about what the Red Ribbon Army is planning. As for their overall look, Toriyama explained in a special message to the Dragon Ball series website that the designs for Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 were meant to draw comparisons to older super heroes and nostalgic ideas that Toriyama had loved as a kid.

"The Gamma androids were created by the brilliant Dr. Hedo, who dream was for cliche heroes to appear," Toriyama begins, "These slightly old-fashioned designs are the embodiment of what I imagined heroes to be like when I was young." So because Hedo is inspired by super heroes, he designed his androids with this in mind and thus Toriyama had designed them with that "cliche" kind of full cape and blaster type of hero looks. As for how they were portrayed on screen, Toriyama had nothing but praise for their voice actors.

Reacting to hearing Hiroshi Kamiya as Gamma 1 and Mamoru Miyano as Gamma 2, Toriyama stated, "The two voice actors breathed life into them with pitch-perfect voices, so seeing them in action was cooler than expected." So it seems that these new androids have gotten the complete approval from the original creator from conception to the final movie itself. Thankfully it won't be too long before everyone else gets to see it either.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing in Japan on June 11th, and theaters around the world beginning later this Summer. What do you think? How do you feel about the designs for the movie's new androids so far? What are you hoping to see go down in the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!