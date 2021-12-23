Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Character Profiles

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to bring back a classic villain force from the Shonen franchise in the Red Ribbon Army, with Gohan seemingly taking the role of the hero set to battle this nefarious organization. With the next film in the series set to bring back old characters while introducing plenty of new figures in the lore of the story created by Akira Toriyama, new character descriptions have dropped that are filled with plenty of spoilers for the movie releasing next year.

The character descriptions, which gives us the current status on characters old and new, for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film read as such:

Goku – A Saiyan raised on Earth. He is still improving after his battles with Jiren and Broly! He is currently training under Whis.

Gohan – The eldest son of Goku. Despite having potential that surpasses that of both Goku and Vegeta, he does not like to fight and lives a gentle life as a scholar.

Piccolo – He’s a Namekian and the offspring of the Great Demon King Piccolo. He used to be Goku’s arch-enemy. He trained Gohan and now trains Pan.

Vegeta – The proud prince of all Saiyans and Trunks’ father. He trains with Whis in order to one day defeat Goku.

Pan – Gohan and Videl’s first-born daughter. Although she is only three years old, she’s been training under Piccolo and shows signs of having great potential.

Gamma 1 – The first of the new Android series created by Dr. Hedo. He puts on a red cape and has a strong sense of loyalty with a calming personality.

Gamma 2 – The second of the new Android series created by Dr. Hed. He puts on a blue cape and is sometimes chided by Gamma 1 for his slightly flippant attitude.

Dr. Hedo – A genius scientist employed by the Red Ribbon Army. Dr. Hedo possesses highly advanced Android technology.

Magenta – President of Red Pharmaceuticals, the current public face of the Red Ribbon Army. In order to rebuild the army, he gets in touch with Dr. Hedo.

Carmine – Magenta’s confidant and his driver, characterized by his large pompadour.

Via DBS Chronicles