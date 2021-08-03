Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Focuses On "Big Green" Piccolo

✖

Piccolo might not be as popular as the likes of Goku and Vegeta these days, not being able to transform into a Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, or utilize the power of Ultra Instinct, but the Namekian has long been a fan-favorite character thanks to his transformation from an evil villain to a father-figure to both Gohan and now Pan. With next year's movie in the Dragon Ball franchise being revealed as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, one fan is celebrating the strongest Namekian with Cosplay showing off one of Piccolo's strongest attacks that he used against Android 17 and others.

Piccolo might not be at the top of the food chain when it comes to the world of the Z Fighters, but he's had a role to play in the latest storylines including the likes of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the Moro Arc, with the latter having yet to be brought to the world of animation. While the Namekian didn't have a hand in fighting against the Legendary Super Saiyan face to face, he was instrumental in teaching Goku and Vegeta how to combine their power using the fusion dance. While many fans are dying for Piccolo to receive a power buff to keep up with the Saiyans, it will be interesting to see what Super Hero has in store for the former Dragon Ball villain.

Instagram Cosplayer Claude Xavier shared this impeccable take on the green Z Fighter, building up power to unleash the "Light Grenade," which he had originally unleashed in a bid to defeat Android 17 and Cell during the Dragon Ball Z series:

Piccolo has yet to make an appearance during the Granolah The Survivor Arc in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but he was able to take the spotlight in the series during the fight against Moro by teaming up with Gohan to unleash unique attacks that only the dynamic duo had mastered. With the next movie being confirmed to not focus on power as much as Broly, as stated by Akira Toriyama, perhaps the 2022 release will finally give Piccolo his due.

What do you think of this take on the strongest Namekian of the Z Fighters? What role do you think Piccolo will have in next year's Dragon Ball Super movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.