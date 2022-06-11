WWE Superstar Attends Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Premiere

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is prepared to arrive in North American theaters later this month. With Gohan and Piccolo set to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, the English voice actors behind the film recently gathered for the star-studded premiere. Joining the likes of Sean Schimmel, Chris Sabat, and Monica Rial, one of the biggest female wrestlers of World Wrestling Entertainment decided to swing through as well, having gone on record previously that she is a big fan of Dragon Ball and all things anime.

Superstar Zelina Vega has walked into the ring wearing her love of anime on her sleeve, wearing gear modeled after Naruto's Akatsuki, sharing cosplay photo sessions that have her taking on characters from the likes of Demon Slayer and Pokemon, while even going so far as to get a Naruto tattoo during her career in the ring. Vega hasn't been the only WWE Superstar to honor the medium of anime, with the New Day walking into the ring wearing Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball Z and Sasha Banks striding to the squared circle wearing the outfit of Sailor Moon. Needless to say, while there hasn't been an official WWE anime series, the wrestlers are sure to continue finding unique ways to pay homage to anime.

Zelina Vega shared a number of photos from the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, in which the WWE Superstar was able to take some snapshots with some of the biggest voice actors in the Shonen series to celebrate the fight between the Z-Fighters and the newest androids of the Red Ribbon Army:

Such an amazing time at the @dragonballsuper Superhero movie premiere! Thank you @Crunchyroll @ToeiAnimation @wwe .. the movie is INCREDIBLE!!!! Whether you’re a mega fan or casual fan, I promise it’s a MUST SEE!!



The next film in the Shonen franchise will arrive in theaters in North America on August 19th, with Crunchyroll offering the following description for the movie that will see the Z-Fighters attempting to stop a brand new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

