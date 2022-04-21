Dragon Ball Super Promo Debuts One of Piccolo's Prized Possessions

✖

Dragon Ball fans know Piccolo pretty well now, but the Namekian still finds ways to surprise us. From pulling new punches to taking a driving test, Piccolo continues to surprise us, and it seems Dragon Ball Super is ready to shock us all again. After all, the anime's new film is on the horizon, and a new promo has gone live teasing the hero's wildest prized possession.

And what might that be? Well, it turns out Piccolo has a phone plan. Dragon Ball Super just released a whole ad about Piccolo's smartphone and its shockingly cute case.

The update was shared on the official Dragon Ball website earlier today, and you can check out the smartphone in question below. It turns out Piccolo decided to get a phone plan since the last we saw him, and we're sure Pan helped the Namekian pick out a case to match.

"The scoops just don't stop coming," the anime's website shared in the phone reveal. "We're happy to report that the Penko smartphone case pictured above will make an appearance in the new movie and that its owner is none other than Piccolo!!"

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Puts Gohan and Piccolo Back to Back | Dragon Ball Super Star Hypes Piccolo's Big 'Super Hero' Role | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Fresh Look At Piccolo Undercover

As you can see, the Dragon Ball Super phone is simple enough, but its case is way cuter than it has a right to be. The animal holder brings a purple-white penguin to life with a bright green tie. The color scheme matches Piccolo pretty well, and the Penko case must be a hit with Pan. And we're sure if Piccolo opened his lock screen, we might just find a photo of the girl and Gohan since the Namekian is a secret softie at heart.

What do you think about Piccolo's tech here? Do you need this phone case in real life...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.