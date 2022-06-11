Dragon Ball Creator Reveals How Gohan's Family Views Piccolo

✖

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for its major comeback with its next major feature film hitting theaters in Japan next month, and series creator Akira Toriyama has opened up more about how Gohan's family actually views Piccolo. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be the first new anime release in the franchise in four long years, and it will be breaking ground by being a fully CG animated project. Not only that, but it will see Gohan and Piccolo take the center point on the action this time around as the main fighters who are left to defend Earth as Goku and Vegeta train elsewhere.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero showing off more of their dynamic following the events of the anime series, the film is promising to show us more of how the two of them are living their respective lives since the Tournament of Power. It's been teased that Piccolo has taken up training Pan in the years since, and series creator Akira Toriyama went a little deeper into that and explained to Dragon Ball's official website that not only does Gohan see Piccolo as a respected father figure, but Pan and Videl view him as a member of their family proper.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"Gohan has always had a strong bond with Piccolo, ever since training with him as a young child," Toriyama began. "And Videl and Pan likewise think of Piccolo as a family member they can rely on more than any other." The wording here is interesting as there was already a hint he was viewed as a close member of Gohan's family, but it seems that their trust and care for Piccolo goes even further beyond if he's seen as someone they can rely on to that major extent. It goes to further demonstrate Gohan's connection with him that it even continues to his family raising years.

It's a far cry from the Piccolo Jr. we first meet in the Dragon Ball franchise, and an even further distance from the Piccolo we had seen over Dragon Ball Z's entire run. Now it's time for the duo to test their united strength as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters in Japan on June 11 and theaters around the world later this Summer. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Gohan and Piccolo in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!