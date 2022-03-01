Dragon Ball Fans Are Hyped Over Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s Latest Trailer

Dragon Ball Super has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and fans are hyped to finally see the new movie in action! Dragon Ball will finally be coming back for its first new anime release in four long years, and will be showcasing what happens years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Aging up each of the characters to show off the progression of time, the newest trailer for the movie has given fans the best idea of what to expect from the new movie production yet as it’s been quite mysterious so far!

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero speeding towards its release in theaters in Japan next month, Toei Animation has released a new trailer for the movie that shows off the best look at the plot yet. Focusing the most attention on Gohan and Piccolo as they take on a pair of deadly new Androids on Earth, this new movie will also be ushering in the CGI animated debut for the anime. Making it a whole new kind of experience in several unexpected ways.

This has sparked all kinds of talk among fans as not only are they hyped to see much more of Gohan and Piccolo in the midst of action, there are lots of other fun new looks at the actual plot as well. Read on to see what Dragon Ball fans are saying about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s newest trailer, and let us know all of your thoughts about it! What did you think? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

