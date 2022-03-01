Dragon Ball Super Unveils New Poster For Super Hero

The newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has landed and fans are reeling from some of the big surprises that the latest footage has revealed. With Piccolo seemingly getting a new powerful transformation and Pan being kidnapped by the Red Ribbon Army, the upcoming Shonen film has revealed a new poster that sees the Namekian teaming up with Gohan to fight against the latest incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army and its newest androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

In the newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we see more of the story revealed for this next entry in the anime franchise, with Piccolo seemingly going undercover within the Red Ribbon Army to learn more about what the criminal organization is up to. On top of this, it would seem that the Red Ribbon has managed to capture Pan, the daughter of Gohan and Videl, giving Goku’s son even more incentive to take down the army responsible for the creation of the Androids and one of the biggest villains in Dragon Ball Z’s history with Cell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shared this new poster that sees Piccolo and Gohan back to back as they stare down the newest androids, who definitely are living up to their superhero aesthetic as they take a page from the likes of the Ginyu Force and the Great Saiyaman in their mannerisms:

One of the biggest questions that many fans have been wondering is whether this movie might be a stealth way for the Shonen franchise to bring back Cell, with one shot in the newest trailer revealing a mysterious capsule that might just hint at Dr. Gero’s greatest creation making a comeback. While Goku and Vegeta might not be the stars of the show this time around, they do still get some screen time in this new trailer, with the likes of Whis, Beerus, and Broly seemingly helping the Saiyans in their training.

What do you think of this killer new poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Do you want to see some tag-team moves between Piccolo and Gohan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.