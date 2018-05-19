Fans Are Really Hyped For The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Right Now

Toei Animation may have officially ended the Dragon Ball Super anime series earlier this year, but with the movie on the horizon officially continuing the story fans have been patiently waiting for any more news about it.

Their patience was rewarded in a big way recently when new character designs for Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta (along with base Vegeta), Piccolo, Beerus and Whis were revealed for the new movie.

Seeing the new designs for the series’ characters has fueled the hype for the Dragon Ball Super movie all over again as the wait for the film’s December release in Japan seeming farther and farther away.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Dragon Ball Super movie (it’s lots of hype and wanting to fly to Japan, hilariously) and let us know what you think in the comments!

@LSMMike

Here’s the designs for Goku, Vegeta, and Co from the newest #DragonBallSuper movie. I’m really liking these, especially Goku & Vegeta. Their Super Saiyan Forms look a lot like they did in the 90’s, which is great.



What do you guys think? CREDIT TO @YonkouProd pic.twitter.com/QMPUnT1RXU — Laughingstock Media (@LSMMike) May 17, 2018

@StruckByBelz

Really thinking about going to Japan to watch the new Dragon Ball movie — StruckByBelz (@StruckByBelz) May 17, 2018

@AlejandraM_16

I’m excited for this dragon ball movie this year ??? — ALEX? (@AlejandraM_16) May 17, 2018

@Live4Gr8ness

Dragon Ball Super’s Movie in December finna be ?? — Yusei/Yugi Moto (@Live4Gr8ness) May 18, 2018

@serenaisdeadd

So…. Who trynna go watch the Dragon ball movie with me .. — $erena (@serenaisdeadd) May 18, 2018

@AGonzalez103

I swear if the new Dragon Ball Super movie isn’t released worldwide then I am going to Japan to see it. No joke. — Groot (@AGonzalez103) May 17, 2018

@jeffry_sushi

LRT shintani’s dragon ball design = loose, flowing, better for fluid animation. stylistically less jarring on the eyes. i love it, can’t wait for the movie in december! — jeffrey su (@jeffrey_sushi) May 17, 2018

@Yer_Boi_Arbo

Need to save up some money so I’m not the only person in the world not in Japan for the dragon ball movie premiere — Arbo @ ACEN2018 (@Yer_Boi_Arbo) May 16, 2018

@heru_brown

New dragon ball z super movie coming out it’s lit pic.twitter.com/rnd7SArvo3 — Heru Brown (@heru_brown) May 12, 2018

