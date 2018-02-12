‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finally Announces New Theme Songs Soundtrack

Dragon Ball Super is soon coming to an end, and fans are definitely feeling the end come closer and closer as the Tournament of Power draws near its end. But soon, fans will be able to experience a part of the series any time they want as a new theme song soundtrack is going to be released.

According to Kazenshuu, Toei Animation and Columbia have announced that the series will release Dragon Ball Super: Super Theme Song Collection, an album collection of various themes from the series on February 28 in Japan.

Although the album will not include the tenth and eleventh ending themes for the series – the recently debuted “By a 70cm Square Window” by ROTTENGRAFFTY and “LAGRIMA” by OnePixcel – it will include both opening themes, the first nine ending theme songs, and the “Ultimate Battle” insert song used during the Tournament of Power.

The full track list is as follows:

Chōzetsu ☆ Dynamic! (Kazuya Yoshii)

Dragon Ball Super Opening Theme #1 Hello Hello Hello (Good Morning America)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #1 Starring Star (KEYTALK)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #2 Light Pink (LACCO TOWER)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #3 Forever Dreaming (Czecho No Republic)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #4 Easy-Going Dance (Batten Showjo Tai)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #5 Fried Rice Music (Arukara)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #6 An Evil Angel and Righteous Devil (THE COLLECTORS)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #7 Limit-Break x Survivor (Kiyoshi Hikawa)

Dragon Ball Super Opening Theme #2 Boogie Back (Miyu Inoue)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #8 Far Away (LACCO TOWER)

Dragon Ball Super Ending Theme #9 Ultimate Battle (Akira Kushida)

“Tournament of Power” Insert Song

Only the “Ultimate Battle” insert theme is brand new, as the other theme songs all had individual CD releases before this. “LAGRIMA,” the final ending theme for the series, will even get its own individual CD release in March.

Interested fans can pre-order their own copy from CDJapan (which you can check out here).

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

via Kazenshuu