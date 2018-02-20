Dragon Ball Super To Enter New Arc In Spring 2017

When Dragon Ball Super debuted last year, fans of the long-running franchise were relieved to see the series return in good hands. The critically praised show has been busy since its premiere as it already has four different sagas under its belt, and it looks like a fifth will be added next year. According to V Jump magazine, a brand-new Dragon Ball Super arc is coming to television in spring 2017.

The February 2017 issue of Shueisha’s V Jump confirmed the new saga would reach fans on next year on February 5. The arc will be called “Universal Survival,” and the magazine’s promo showed characters like Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, Gohan, Master Roshi, Androids 17 & 18, and even Majinn Buu. Piccolo is also part of the team, but a few members are notably absent. Fans are confused as to why Master Roshi is part of the team when characters like Yamcha, Gotens, or even Trunks aren’t members.

With an eclectic group of fighters joining the next arc’s team of fighters, fans are already interested to see “Universal Survival” get underway.

Fans of Dragon Ball Super will be able to keep up with the new saga when it goes live. Earlier this year, Funimation and several other streaming sites acquired rights to simulcast the series. Each site will be airing the episodes simultaneously with Japan thanks to English subtitles. Funimation is also working on an English dub of Dragon Ball Super‘s backlogged episodes, and it will premiere on Toonami January 7.

When Dragon Ball Super hits cable television, it will kick-off with Season 1. The first installment has 26 episodes and covers two arcs, “Battle of Gods” and “Ressurection ‘F’.”

“Dragon Ball Super is more than the latest adventure in the Dragon Ball saga – It’s a collaboration between the series original creator, Akira Toriyama and a passionate team of men and women who are both longtime partners and talented newcomers. “Dragon Ball Super” comes with everything viewers can hope for after waiting 18 long years for a new series – impressible dangers to overcome, the reuniting of beloved characters, and new additions to the mythos that will rock Dragon Ball’s very foundation,” said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. in a state,emt “We are very excited to return “Dragon Ball Super” to its U.S. broadcast home on Adult Swim.”

The current saga Dragon Ball Super must wrap is known as the “Future Trunks” saga. Episodes 47-76 house the action-packed story which finds a future iteration of Trunks visiting the Z Fighters world in order to prevent Goku Black and Future Zamasu from destroying the cosmos.

