‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Tournament of Power Loophole

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is drawing near in the English dub release of the series, and the second match of the Zeno Expo answered some questions about just how much danger Goku and Universe 7 are in.

Surprisingly though, the series has revealed a loophole that keeps some universes from needing to participate in the tournament where the universes’ existences are on the line. They are just too strong.

The latest episode introduced a new ranking system for the series in its “Mortal Levels.” The Omni-Kings studied each of the twelve universes and assigned them a ranking number based on how strong the mortals of their universes were. Thinking there were too many universes, the Omni-Kings were planning to erase every universe lower than a 7 point mortal level.

When Goku gave the Omni-Kings the idea for the Tournament of Power, they decided to use the opportunity to cull the universes, and the winning universe would win the chance to exist as all others would be erased. Though the Grand Minister mentioned a loophole in which those universes with a Mortal Level higher than 7 points would be exempt from erasure.

This leaves Universes 1, 12, 5, and 8 free from the Tournament of Power, and unfortunately confirms just how strong Goku and the others are in relation to these other universes. It turns out the Omni-Kings held the Zeno Expo as a demonstration of power from the two universes with the lowest Mortal Levels.

Universe 7 had a mere 3 points, and Universe 9 had just over a single point. Which means that Universe 7 is not only doomed to participate in the Tournament of Power, but that Goku and the others have a long way to go in order to be strong enough to face them.

