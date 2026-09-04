Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Already Has a Finale Date For Latest Season

Over the years, the isekai genre keeps expanding more and more, with at least a few series each quarter. However, even among the endless stream of such popular series, Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World stands out as one of the best in the industry. Not to mention that it is the most popular isekai anime on Crunchyroll, the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe. Based on a light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary since its debut.

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The anime keeps rising in popularity with each season thanks to its dark themes and unique premise. Not only that, but 2026 is the biggest year for fans after Season 4 adapted the most intense arcs in the anime so far. The latest season premiered in April this year as part of the Spring 2026 anime lineup. Now that the Fall 2026 anime season, the final quarter of the year, is only a month away, Re:Zero will also conclude the fourth season.

When Is Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 Ending?

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The latest season is scheduled for 19 episodes, and so far, 15 episodes have already been released. The final episode of Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4 will air on September 30th, 2026. While the latest season wasn’t officially split into two cours like Season 3, the anime took a few weeks of hiatus after the Loss Arc ended in Episode 11. The anime returned with new episodes on Crunchyroll to adapt the Recapture Arc. However, unlike the previous episodes, the English dubbed episodes weren’t released simultaneously for the Recapture Arc.

The dubbed episodes were delayed for two weeks, so if you are watching the anime only in English, then the final dub is expected to be released on October 14th, 2026. The light novel is still ongoing, so we can expect the anime to continue even after Season 4. Thanks to its popularity, we might expect an update on Season 5 after the fourth season’s finale or at least before the end of the year.

What’s Happening in Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World- Season 4?

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Season 4 features the most intense arcs in the anime so far, as each episode keeps bringing more plot twists for fans. The anime has never shied away from high stakes, tragedy, and overwhelmingly dangerous situations, but even by those standards, both arcs were way more intense than what fans are used to. Subaru Natsuki was forced to witness his friends die in gruesome ways, forcing him to realize his weakness and the gravity of the situation.

After the ordeals he went through in the first part, he is more than ready to fight alongside his friends in the battle against the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony. We can expect the Recapture Arc to wrap up in Season 4, after which the story will continue in the upcoming seasons, bringing a new set of challenges for Subaru and his friends.