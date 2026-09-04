Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Has a Surprisingly Perfect Historical Element

Solo Leveling is expanding its franchise with a new anime movie, while other formats, such as K-dramas, are also being developed. However, the series has been on break for more than a year, so looking for something similar might be the best option for now. This is what makes Tomb Raider King an intriguing replacement for Solo Leveling, currently airing on Crunchyroll since the start of the Summer season. On the surface, the anime is very similar to Solo Leveling, with its most defining aspects being its protagonist and the foundation it builds upon. While Solo Leveling has dungeons and hunters who are born with powers, Tomb Raider King introduces tombs, with the use of relics being what makes one stronger.

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The tombs feature the same dungeon-like setting, with their bosses providing relics. Meanwhile, relics are also spread across the world, granting people powers when they are incorporated with them. However, the most intriguing element is how these relics harbor their powers. The powers that hunters possess in Solo Leveling are divided into class categories, such as assassin and mage, while relics in Tomb Raider King are based on historical elements. They draw from fictional history and fables, helping the anime emerge as a story that references classic mythology, historical figures, and more, ultimately allowing it to stand as its own anime.

Tomb Raider King Is Packed With Various Historical Elements

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One of the earliest relics introduced in the series, confirming that historical elements are a driving force, is the Gold and Silver Axes, which are based on Aesop’s fable The Honest Woodcutter. Jooheon enters a tomb where the relic functions by providing the owner with a duplicate of the relic as long as they answer honestly. Meanwhile, Greek mythology is incorporated through Kwon Tae-Joon, known as the “King of the Conquest,” who is cursed by a relic that has essentially made him immortal. Kwon’s relic curse is “Body of Achilles,” meaning his entire body is immortal, based on the Greek warrior Achilles, who only had a weakness in his ankle because his body was dipped in the River Styx.

The series also features relics based on historical figures, with one of the recently introduced relics being based on Alexander the Great, granting its user immense military-commanding abilities based on the capabilities Alexander the Great displayed. There is also Qin Shi Huang’s Elixir Plant, inspired by the historical figure’s obsession with the elixir of life, which is presented as a tree relic that provides immense healing properties. So far, with the episodes released, the series has already featured a great variety of historical elements, and there is no doubt that the anime will continue to provide more.

This is exactly what makes Tomb Raider King stand out on its own rather than being a mere copy, despite the almost identical foundation shared by its main characters. Fans who love the elements of Solo Leveling yet are hoping to see something more can turn to Tomb Raider King, which stands out thanks to its historical elements and could serve as a perfect replacement for Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll in its absence until Solo Leveling returns.