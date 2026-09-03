Netflix Confirms English Dub Release Schedule for Major Fall 2026 Return

The fall of 2026 is nearing, meaning a lot of new anime are going to be rolling out soon, and Netflix, as the second major platform, will be featuring many exclusives of its own as well. One of the most anticipated anime that fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, as it will finally begin the run that it teased in March of this year. However, another anime that is arguably on the radar is the return of Blue Box with its second season. Blue Box made a strong impression with its first season on Netflix and quickly won over the fandom.

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It did so with its perfect blend of romance and the sports genre, using romance as a motivational element and presenting a new type of shonen anime. Meanwhile, the manga series also recently concluded after five years, so fans are very excited to see the anime return with a new season. Recently, Netflix confirmed that the anime will be released starting October 4, but it wasn’t confirmed whether the dubs would arrive alongside it. However, Netflix has confirmed in a recent post that the anime will be arriving complete with subs and dubs, making it available to dub fans right from the start.

Blue Box Will Return on Netflix With a New Season and a Complete Package

From morning-practice companions to housemates, Taiki and Chinatsu have grown closer than ever. Now, an unforgettable new chapter awaits them.



Blue Box returns weekly with Season 2 on October 4, complete with dubs and subs! 🟦 pic.twitter.com/rzcw5U1I8T — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 1, 2026

Blue Box Season 2 is going to be an epic installment, as it will continue the story from the previous season while adding even more romantic tension to the dynamic between romance and sports. One of the most interesting aspects will be seeing how Taiki rejecting Hina adds to the growing romantic tension between Chinatsu and Taiki. However, the new trailer has also confirmed what fans can expect to be the upcoming season’s major focus. The trailer revealed a new character, Yumeka Kido, who is Chinatsu’s childhood friend and was also mainly responsible for Chinatsu getting into basketball.

It was because of Yumeka’s play that Chinatsu became inspired; however, along the way, Yumeka lost interest in the sport. With this information, Taiki has become determined to find the reason for their fallout and is even attempting to mend their complicated relationship. However, the trailer has already made it clear that it won’t be an easy quest, as Yumeka is even seen slapping Taiki for involving himself without knowing anything and acting solely on his desire to inspire her. Meanwhile, another big tournament is also set to feature this season, making it a major event for the fall this year.

With Netflix announcing that the dub will arrive alongside the anime, fans who prefer the dub won’t have to wait as long and be prone to spoilers online. Netflix has been embracing simuldubs even more recently, which is adding to the platform’s credibility as a major anime streaming service. With not one but two exclusive anime arriving in the fall with simulcasts, Netflix is knocking it out of the park with anime recently.