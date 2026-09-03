Attack on Titan Creator Returns for Official Blue Lock Crossover

Hajime Isayama is one of the most celebrated manga creators of all time, known for creating the award-winning series Attack on Titan. Ever since the manga reached its conclusion in April 2021, the creator has yet to return with a new series. This might be due to the fact that he faced immense pressure during the manga’s serialization, especially during the final phase. However, while the creator hasn’t been working on a new manga, he keeps returning to the public eye with new interviews, illustrations, and more updates. One of the exciting updates from the creator is a new celebratory visual for the success of the Blue Lock live-action movie.

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The movie hit the Japanese theatres on August 7th, 2026, and became a massive box office hit. On September 2nd, 2026, the official X handle of the series confirmed that the movie crossed over 1 billion in box office revenue. To commemorate the milestone, Blue Lock is releasing original new visuals from several acclaimed creators. The project commenced with Isayama sharing an illustration of Yoichi Isagi. The signature at the bottom right of the visual cleverly incorporates a doodle of Mikasa Ackerman, the female lead of Attack on Titan.

What Is The Blue Lock Live-Action Movie About?

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The live-action movie adapts the Introduction and the First Selection Arcs of the manga. Unlike most live-action adaptations, Blue Lock remains faithful to the source material, which is a major reason behind its success. Everything from the cast to the storytelling is one of the best seen in the industry, and the movie’s popularity continues to rise. The movie is still showing in Japanese theatres, and the screenings don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

However, there is currently no announcement of an international theatrical release. The chances are slim considering how Japanese live-action adaptations rarely make it into U.S. theatres. Additionally, the movie only follows the first two arcs of the manga, leaving a huge chunk of the story left to be adapted. So far, a sequel hasn’t been confirmed, considering it’s been less than a month since its premiere. While live-action sequels aren’t that common, Blue Lock might be an exception after its groundbreaking success.

What’s Next For Blue Lock Fans?

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At this point, the live-action has gained much more praise than the anime adaptation, which is quite a rare case in the industry. While the first season of the anime was still considered pretty decent, the second season was incredibly controversial due to the subpar animation. Despite the fan backlash, the same studio will be returning with a new season, titled Blue Lock NEO EGOIST LEAGUE, but it has yet to share a release window or date as of now.

Due to the production issues faced during Season 2, it’s evident that the animation studio will take longer than expected before returning with new episodes. With over 150 chapters, Neo Egoist League is the longest arc in the manga, which means we can expect either Season 3 to have multiple cours or the entire arc to be adapted in more than one season. The arc features the Blue Lock team playing against some of the best teams in the world, which means the anime will introduce some new talents and fan-favorite characters.