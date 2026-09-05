Famed Akira, Naruto Animator Yuji Yanase Dies at 59

After at least four decades of contributions to the anime industry, Yuji Yanase has left the industry following a tragic incident. The acclaimed animator Yuji Yanase rose through the industry as you would expect of any animator, working hard at his craft and showcasing his passion. What made Yuji a legend among animators was how he constantly proved his ability to produce epic results in the industry. His work, while beginning with smaller contributions early in his career in the late 1980s, eventually saw Yuji showcase his talents in arguably the biggest project of the 90s, Akira. This big break led to more great opportunities for Yuji, including working as an animator on Naruto Shippuden.

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The culmination of Yuji’s work eventually led him to become a director of many anime, including two series, The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for the Throne and The World’s Strongest Rearguard, that have been airing this Summer season under Maho Film. Unfortunately, a few days ago, Maho Film took to X and formally announced that the director had met an untimely death. They shared that Yuji Yanase, only 59 years old, died on August 22 from acute myocardial infarction. It is tragic news, as the director had become a promising individual in the industry, particularly within the isekai genre.

Yuji Yanase’s Loss Is Tragic for Isekai Fans

【訃報】

アニメーション監督として多大なるご尽力をいただいた弊社所属社員の柳瀬雄之氏が

令和8年8月22日心筋梗塞により享年59歳にて逝去いたしました



なお ご遺族のご意向により葬儀は近親者のみにて執り行われました

生前 皆様からいただきました温かいご支援・ご声援に心より感謝申し上げます — MAHO FILM (@MAHOFILM) September 2, 2026

Following this tragic announcement, the production teams for both anime that Yuji was working on as a director shared their sentiments about his death, stating that Yuji’s passion for his work, respect for the source material, and dedication to bringing it to life were what made the teams work so well together. They also expressed their sadness over his untimely death and extended their condolences to Yuji’s family and friends. Yuji’s death at 59 is indeed an unfortunate incident, as it came far too soon, and the director had clearly left his signature on his work.

Since his directorial debut in 2014, Yuji’s work mainly focused on directing isekai anime, which included renowned works such as In Another World With My Smartphone, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1, I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History, and many more. The production committees’ statements about Yuji’s respect for the source material make it clear that he did a wonderful job of capturing what these anime were meant to represent. His work was indeed very distinctive, and his loss will truly be felt, as he was a famed animator who worked on some of the greatest anime ever released.

That said, as Maho Film has expressed, it seems that Yuji’s wisdom has been imparted to the studio, and the two production committees working on the director’s two newest anime are representing the brilliant work that Yuji Yanase brought to the industry. Through Maho Film, the anime industry will keep Yuji Yanase’s legacy alive as a famed animator and director who will surely be remembered as a timeless isekai legend in the industry.