Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy Can’t Fix The Biggest Problem With The Ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! Demon Slayer‘s groundbreaking global success is primarily thanks to the anime adaptation by Ufotable. While the manga was already a decent enough success, the anime adaptation helped it reach new heights of popularity that few series had gotten before. Despite the initial controversies regarding the movie trilogy to adapt the Infinity Castle arc, the first installment was a historic success, and we can expect the same from the upcoming two movies as well. The Infinity Castle is the longest and most intense arc of the manga where the Demon Slayer Corps engage in a battle against the Upper Moons.

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It’s been more than a year since the first movie was released, but Ufotable has remained silent on the release window of the sequel. It’s more or less guaranteed at this point that the anime will return with the same visually stunning animation and intense fight sequences. However, regardless of how great an adaptation can be, the Infinity Castle trilogy still can’t fix the ending.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Needs a Break From the Continuous Fights

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The arc takes place inside the endless labyrinth where all the Demon Slayers were forced to face the remaining demons in Japan as well as the Upper Moons. Thanks to that, the arc features continuous intense battles which may not be suitable for a film format. The first installment, despite its success, proved that the consecutive fights and the backstories needed a breather, which can only happen in a TV series.

The initial controversy regarding the movie adaptations was simply fans complaining about the very same issue. Some things are more suitable for the standard 20-minute episodes. The same issue will also be repeated in the upcoming two films. However, if not for the film adaptation, the anime wouldn’t have made history with its box office success. So, while it did work favorably for the animation studio, the adaptation wasn’t able to reach its full potential.

Demon Slayer Needs Original Anime Scenes For The Finale

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The manga reached its conclusion in 2020, and just like a majority of Shonen, it was also met with a lot of criticism. While the discourse has died down over the years, it doesn’t change the fact that the ending was rushed and it wiped out more than half of the cast. Additionally, the epilogue was barely one chapter long with a time skip, featuring the reincarnations or descendants of the beloved characters.

The manga didn’t delve deeper into the time-skip either, which made it all the more confusing. If that wasn’t enough, Demon Slayer also didn’t return with an epilogue or extra chapters in the manga’s volume. The ending can barely be fixed at this point, but a few original scenes with the supervision of Koyoharu Gotouge can go a long way. Even beloved shows such as Attack on Titan and Bleach sparked a lot of controversy during their manga endings.

However, the creators collaborated with the animation studio to deliver the best possible version of the ending they could, without changing the conclusion. Demon Slayer hasn’t confirmed anything of the sort, even though the anime is still in the final phase, which means there are little to no chances of that happening. Not to mention that Gotouge hasn’t returned to the limelight with a new work in years, so she might not want to continue working with the studio as well.